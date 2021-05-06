Decatur Senior Finishes 3rd In Equestrian Finals Event

Decatur Senior Finishes 3rd In Equestrian Finals Event

Decatur senior Olivia Brown recently finished third in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Finals event in Georgia. Pictured above is Brown (left) with IEA Team Coach Whitney Carmouche.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.