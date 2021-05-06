OCEAN CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore (BBBSES) held its annual and longest-running fundraiser, Bowl For Kids’ Sake, on May 2 at the Ocean Lanes Bowling Center on 72nd Street.

Shore United Bank and the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club each sponsored multiple lanes for this year’s event.

Each year, BBBSES hosts this event, and 100% of funds raised go directly towards serving local children through professionally supported mentor matching and enrichment programs at no cost to the families we serve on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The participants in this year’s event included “Bigs” and their “Littles,” families, sponsors, and friends. This fun filled day gives the opportunity for local community members, companies, and youth to interact and bowl together. Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a sponsor and registration funded event, and those who were able to raise $50 were granted two free games (courtesy of Ocean Lanes), pizza (courtesy of Pizza Tugos), and a ninja themed Bowl for Kids’ Sake T-shirt. The two-hour event included prizes for the highest scores, successful strikes and for those having the most fun. The winners were able to win gift cards from the Greene Turtle (three valued at $20 each), Alley Oops (valued at $40), Bonfire (four valued at $25 each), and Dandy Dons Bike Rental (valued at $25).

All bowlers in attendance had the opportunity to bowl thanks to several charitable sponsors. Ayers, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, P.A, sent a team and sponsored an additional lane as well as BBBSES Board members Michele Hughes and Allyson Bernard-Church, who sponsored a lane and additional bowlers, respectively.

BBBSES is a nonprofit, youth development organization whose mission is to provide enrichment and create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. If you are interested in learning how you can become a mentor or contribute financially, go to www.shorebiglittle.org or give us a call at 410-543-2447.