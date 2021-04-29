In an effort to help the nonprofit with its hopes of locating a new base office, local attorney Brian H. Clark donated $5,000 this week to the C.R.I.C.K.ET. Center (Child Resource Intervention Center Kids Empowerment Team), which offers a safe location and resources for children and family members needing protection, support, crisis intervention, trauma based therapy and medical intervention. The child advocacy center’s services are offered free of charge and include a partnership between law enforcement, child protective services, legal professionals, medical and mental health professionals and child and family advocates. Above, Clark presents his donation to Executive Director Wendy Myers and facility dog Josiah.