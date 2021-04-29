A flyer marketing next weekend's event is pictured.

BERLIN – A three-day celebration of jazz and blues kicks off in Berlin next Friday.

The 13th Annual Berlin Jazz and Blues Bash, modified this year and known as “Jazz and Blues, Art & Booths,” is set for May 7-9. Though scaled back from what it has been in the past, the event will feature live music, an art show and food and drink specials from local businesses.

“Berlin Jazz and Blues, Art & Booths is going to be a great event because, as we saw and heard at the Berlin Spring Celebration of Hope a few weeks ago, everyone is so eager for life to return to normal,” said Steve Frene, deputy director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. “Our events have become a huge part of the positive atmosphere that visitors and locals have grown to love over the years. Finding creative and safe ways to adapt to current conditions is what successful business owners do.”

After a year of uncertainty, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce planned for a scaled back jazz and blues event this year. After modifying the Berlin Spring Celebration similarly and finding success with that, merchants are eager to again welcome visitors to town. The event will feature live music at various venues in town Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as an art show and sale on the streets of Berlin Saturday.

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said that in the wake of a well-attended Spring Celebration Berlin’s businesses were looking forward to the jazz and blues event. Restaurants were eager to schedule bands to perform in their spaces.

“Adding more art and music to our events is what we’re trying to do,” Wells said.

While the schedule is likely to expand in the coming days, the entertainment lineup for now includes live music Friday at the Globe Gastro Theater and Sisters Wine Bar.

On Saturday, the art and vendor booths will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The live music lineup includes Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes at the Globe Gastro Theater from 1-4 p.m., Zander Jett at the Atlantic Hotel from 1-5 p.m., Anthony Rosano & the Conqueroos at Burley Oak Brewery from 4-7 p.m., Bryan Russo at Boxcar on Main from 5-8 p.m. and Beach Bandits Blues Duo at Sisters Wine Bar from 7-9 p.m.

On Sunday, the Globe Gastro Theater will host Dark Gold Jazz from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“There will be plenty to do, see, hear, buy, and enjoy between the many jazz and blues bands appearing in Berlin venues over the weekend and the art and artisans on Main Street on Saturday,” Frene said.

For more information contact the Berlin Chamber of Commerce at

410-641-4775 or email chamberinfo@berlinchamber.org. Event updates and more information can also be found on the Berlin Jazz and Blue Bash event page on Facebook or visit www.berlinchamber.org.