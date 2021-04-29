BJ’s on the Water, an Ocean City landmark, served its last meal on Jan. 31, 2021. A local’s favorite for over 41 years, BJ’s closed due to the stress of running a restaurant during the pandemic and some health-related problems of its popular owners, Billy and Maddy Carder. The property has been sold and a new restaurant will be opened on the site.

BJ’s opened in 1979 on the bayside of 75th Street as a 39-seat restaurant and bar. It grew to over 300 seats including an outside deck area in the summer. The name BJ’s stood for Billy and John (an original partner who left in the early 1980s). The most popular menu item was the acclaimed “seafood skins” while others include crab cakes, steaks and stuffed flounder.

In addition to good food and a friendly atmosphere, BJ’s was known for the daily duck feedings, the annual canoe races and the band “Teenage Rust,” which played for many fundraising events and was a highlight of Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for many years.

Gone but never forgotten, BJ’s will be missed by many.

Photo by Bunk Mann