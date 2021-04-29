On Doctors’ Day last month, Atlantic General Hospital’s medical staff decided to share the recognition with all clinical and support staff within the organization who make it possible for them to deliver great care. Dr. Cory Carpenter, emergency department physician and chief of the medical staff at Atlantic General, presented employees with a hero pin to honor them for their hard work and sacrifice during the pandemic. Doctors’ Day is a national day of recognition celebrated each year on March 30. Pictured, above from left, are Sharon Zimmerman, Anna Oberste, Michael Geeseman, Tonya Givens, Mark Scott, Michael Downes, Carpenter, Ingrid Cathell, Janice Novak, Ann Bergey, Glenn Lebedz, Kelly Lund and Alvin Tilton. Below, Carpenter presents a hero pin to Bryauna Menafee, housekeeping supervisor, on Doctors’ Day. Submitted Photos