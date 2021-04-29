ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Temper your typical Aries urge to charge into a situation and demand answers. Instead, let the Lamb’s gentler self emerge to deal with a problem that requires delicacy.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You are aware of what’s going on, so continue to stand by your earlier decision, no matter how persuasive the counter-arguments might be. Money pressures will soon ease.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): By all means, have fun and enjoy your newly expanded social life. But don’t forget that some people are depending on you to keep promises that are very important to them.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You need to wait patiently for an answer to a workplace problem and not push for a decision. Remember: Time is on your side. A financial matter needs closer attention.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You now have information that can influence that decision you planned to make. But the clever Cat will consult a trusted friend or family member before making a major move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Good news: You’re finding that more doors are opening for you to show what you can do, and you don’t even have to knock very hard to get the attention you’re seeking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your gift for creating order out of chaos will help you deal with a sudden rush of responsibilities that would threaten someone less able to balance his or her priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Congratulations. Your energy levels are coming right back up to normal — just in time to help you tackle some worthwhile challenges and make some important choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The sage Sagittarian should demand a full explanation of inconsistencies that might be cropping up in what had seemed to be a straightforward deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A conflict between obligations to family and to the job can create stressful problems. Best advice: Balance your dual priorities so that one doesn’t outweigh the other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t guess, speculate or gossip about that so-called mystery situation at the workplace. Bide your time. An explanation will be forthcoming very soon.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Boredom might be creeping in and causing you to lose interest in a repeat project. Deal with it by flipping over your usual routine and finding a new way to do an old task.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can warm the coldest heart with your lyrical voice and bright smile. You find yourself at home, wherever you are.

