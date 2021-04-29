Bank Leadership Hire

SALISBURY –a John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced Ginger Donovan has joined the bank as an Assistant Vice President-

Branch Manager of its Pecan Square Office.

Donovan has 26 years of banking experience in the Salisbury area and has served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity and Women Supporting Women.

Manager Promotion

SALISBURY — Hudson Behavioral Health announced Michele Sterling has been promoted to the position of clinical treatment manager.

In her new role, she is responsible for the daily operations of Hudson’s residential campus. She provides clinical oversight for staff on campus and in residential housing, along with providing supervision for intern students.

“Michele has played a key role on our treatment team, and I’m looking forward to seeing her thrive in this new position,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “One important component of Michele’s job is to oversee our internship program, which provides a wealth of knowledge and hands-on social work experience to our interns. Her own experience in the field will greatly benefit their experiences.”

Sterling joined Hudson in 2019 as residential lead counselor. She has served in a variety of settings including both inpatient and outpatient treatment centers, working with both adolescents and adults.

Keller Williams Announces March Top Producers

OCEAN CITY — Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva has announced its March top producers for Maryland locations. The awards are based on gross commission income or number of units, whichever is higher, for the month.

The Double Platinum Award winner was Melanie Shoff of the Ocean City Office.

Individuals winning the Triple Gold award are Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office and Billy Barr of the Ocean City office.

The Gold Award winners are Jay Pierorazio of the Ocean City office, Kim Lucido-McCabe of the Ocean City office, Sheri Smith of the Ocean City office and Tim Dennis of the Salisbury office.

Ben Dawson, Brenda Archer-Nichols, Mia McCarthy and Kelley Bjorkland of the Ocean City office earned Silver Awards.

The long list of Bronze Award winners include Bud Cumberland, Chris Dero, Gaije Hallstrom, Jumbo Weismiller, John Camelio, Kimberly Lucido-McCabe, Lauren Fiorelli, Melissa Anderson, Michael Maykrantz, Sandie Mattes and Sheri Smith of the Ocean City office. Cassandra Price, Gillian Walsh, Harryson Domercant and Rusty Molnar of Salisbury also won bronze honors.

The Top Team for the month of March is the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office earning a Millionaire Award. Team members are Grant Fritschle, Jon Barker, Clint Bickford, Bryan Coates, Mark Barker and Jackson St Jean.

The Windrow Group of the Ocean City office as well as the Moore Team of Salisbury won Triple Platinum status. Team members are Erik Windrow, Nikki Rayne, Jennifer Kukel and Robert Windrow. The Moore Team consists of Michael Moore, Mary Moore and Tammy Hall.

The Double Platinum award was rewarded to the Britt Team of the Ocean City office (Gregory Britt, Nancy Britt, Lauren Britt Hudson, Kate Deckenback and Mandi Martenson).

Teams earning the Platinum are the Lucido Global Team (Frank Serio, Audrey Serio, John Mead, Karen March) and the Sharon Daugherty Group (Sharon Daugherty and Annie Tingle) both of the Ocean City office.

The Davis Strategic Team of the Salisbury office earned the Quad Gold Award. Team members are Brett Davis and Chuck Campbell.

Finally, the Optimism Group earned Triple Gold status. Members include Alishia Potter, Temeka Mumford and Charlene Spence.

Professional Licenses Earned

SALISBURY – Three members of Becker Morgan Group have earned professional licenses, bringing critical knowledge and capabilities to the firm and its clients. All three individuals fulfilled the educational, experience, and examination requirements set forth by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Smith Purdum, II, P.E. has earned the designation of Professional Engineer, allowing him to take a larger role in the firm’s civil engineering projects. Smith joined Becker Morgan Group as a civil engineering designer after graduation from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering. Since joining the firm Smith has contributed to a variety of projects across Maryland and Delaware, including the recently opened Residence Inn, Rehoboth Beach.

David Botscheller, AIA and Brice Reid, AIA have earned their professional licenses, growing the firm’s architectural licensed staff to 19.

Botscheller joined Becker Morgan Group in 2014 after graduation from Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. with a Bachelor of Architecture. During that time, he has primarily worked in the firm’s hospitality and residential studios and brought an unmatched passion to each project.

Reid has been with BMG for five years, working primarily in healthcare, working closely with TidalHealth on a variety of projects, including their Ocean Pines Medical Campus. He joined the firm in 2015 with experience in drafting and construction management, his onsite experience brings value to clients and allows him to communicate with the construction team easily.

“The time and effort required to earn the AIA and P.E. designations is significant, as we are very proud of Smith, David, and Brice,” said Ron Morgan, AIA, President of Becker Morgan Group. “These certifications are a clear demonstration of their commitment to their profession, their clients, and themselves, and they are to be celebrated.”