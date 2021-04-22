Worcester County Garden Club Spruce Up Ruth Bowie Butterfly Garden

Members of the Worcester County Garden Club recently braved a chilly morning to perform spring chores at the Ruth Bowie Butterfly Garden at Snow Hill Elementary School. The club has an ongoing partnership with the school and a memorial stone honors member Ruth Bowie, now deceased, who provided the leadership to establish the garden in 2003. Her vision was to provide not only a place for native plants, butterflies and birds, but also to provide a learning space for the children. Pictured, from left, are club members Ginny Lane, Glenda Clarke, Christina Hulslander and Suzy Young.