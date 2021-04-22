Pier 23 Plans In West OC Advance After License Board Approval SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners this week approved plans for Pier 23, the restaurant set to replace Mad Fish on Ocean City’s commercial harbor.On Wednesday, the Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved a request from representative Cole Taustin to build and make changes to the premises of Pier 23. BLC… Read more »

Statistics Confirm Serious Crime Spiked In OC Last Year; 21% Jump In Major Incidents OCEAN CITY — After years of dropping to historic lows, serious crime spiked significantly in 2020, according to the Ocean City Police Department’s annual report presented this week.Police Chief Ross Buzzuro on Monday presented the department’s annual report to the Mayor and Council and the weighty tome revealed crime rates in most statistical categories rose… Read more »

Attempted Murder Suspect Found In Texas 11 Years After Parking Lot Stabbing OCEAN CITY — Almost 11 years after the incident, a man has been charged in an open Ocean City stabbing case.Manuel Armando Escalante Jr., 47, of Federalsburg, Md., was arrested in Laredo, Texas near the Mexico border on March 22 on an arrest warrant dating back to July of 2010 in Ocean City. He was… Read more »