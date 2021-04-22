NAACP Officers Meet & Greet With Comptroller Candidate

by
NAACP Officers Meet & Greet With Comptroller Candidate

Worcester County NAACP officers greeted Brooke Lierman, candidate for Maryland Comptroller, at a recent event. Lierman is a mom, attorney, accomplished state legislator and community advocate. Lierman is pictured with NAACP Press official Judy Davis, NAACP Treasurer Christine Clark and NAACP President Ivory Smith.