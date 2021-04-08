OCEAN CITY — A Milton, Del. man was arrested on first-degree assault charges this week after allegedly slashing at his girlfriend with a knife during a domestic dispute at a midtown hotel.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 66th Street for a reported assault that had occurred. Ocean City Communications advised the complainant, identified as Scott Allen, 55, of Milton, Del., had reported his girlfriend was intoxicated and had punched him in the face, according to police reports.

Allen reportedly told police after his girlfriend had punched him, she had locked herself in the hotel bathroom. OCPD officers responded to the room on the eighth floor and reportedly heard yelling from a male voice inside. Officers knocked on the door and Allen answered and agreed to speak with police.

According to police reports, Allen had dried blood around his nose and blood on his shirt. Allen reportedly told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking in the room and he left around 1:30 a.m. to meet with his sister. When he returned, his girlfriend yelled at him and locked herself in the bathroom, according to police reports.

Allen reportedly told police he grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and used it to unlatch the bathroom door before putting the knife back on the kitchen counter, according to police reports. He told police his girlfriend then struck him in the face with a closed fist. Later in the investigation, Allen reportedly altered the story and made no mention of the knife, instead telling police the bathroom door was already unlocked.

According to police reports, Allen told officers his girlfriend was lying in the bath tub and when he went in, she kicked him in the face. OCPD officers then interviewed the victim, who told a similar version of the events. The victim reportedly told police Allen had been the aggressor in the argument and she attempted to hide from him in the bathroom.

While the victim was attempting to enter the bathroom, Allen reportedly slammed her hand in the door, causing the laceration on her finger, according to police reports. The victim hid in the bathroom and she could hear Allen opening a kitchen drawer, according to police reports.

Allen then reportedly used the knife to open the door and grabbed both of the victim’s hands with his left hand. Allen then wielded the knife in his right hand and began swinging the knife in a downward motion toward the victim’s wrists, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police when she saw Allen swinging the knife at her, she feared for her life.

The victim was able to kick Allen away, at which time he dropped the knife and released her. Allen then struck the victim an estimated three times in the forehead with a closed fist, according to police reports. OCPD officers inspected the bathroom and found a serrated knife on the floor between the sink and the toilet, according to police reports.

When interviewed again, Allen told police, “I’m ambidextrous, so I can wield a knife with both hands,” according to police reports. When interviewed further, Allen reportedly told police he did not assault the victim. The officer did not say anything and stared at Allen, who recanted his statement and told the officer, “I came at her with a knife, but that was it.”

Based on the evidence and testimony, Allen was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Following a bail review on Wednesday, he was ordered to be held without bond.