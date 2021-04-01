Surrounded by a limited number of family and friends in socially distanced seating pods, Worcester Preparatory School hosted back-to-back live performances this month of their spring musical revue, “A Taste of Broadway,” in the Athletic and Performing Arts Center. The show was made possible thanks to the creative collaboration and determination of talented performers and Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona, Music Director Christopher Buzby, and Art Director George Zaiser. Seventeen Upper School thespians and artists combined music, dance and sketches, while performing 15 heartfelt renditions of songs from nine Broadway musicals. Above, seniors T.J. Bescak, Lexi Willey, Natalie Foxwell, Hannah Perdue, and C.C. Lizas, bring the house down with their final WPS stage performance of crowd favorite, Mamma Mia’s “Dancing Queen.”