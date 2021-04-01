Margaret Ann Tierney

OCEAN CITY — Margaret Ann Tierney, age 64, of Ocean City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at home. She was living in the West Ocean City with her beloved fiancé of 13

years, Jimbo Farlow.

Margaret was born on Dec. 30, 1956 to Michael Tierney, Sr. and Margaret Tierney in Baltimore. She attended Shrine of the Little Flower, Hamilton Junior High School and then Northern High School. After graduating high school, she began her career at Amtrak where she retired after 35 years of service.

Margaret grew up in Northeast Baltimore City with her maternal grandmother who lived on one block, her family in the next and her mother’s two brothers with their family right down the street. For most of her younger years, and some of her adult life, she was inseparable from her cousin Tricia. After spending their days having fun, and getting into some trouble, they could often be found meeting up with the rest of their cousins at their grandmother’s house.

After retirement she was able to spend her days enjoying the company of those she loved, relaxing on the beach, shopping and spreading joy to those around her. A day with “MA” started with champagne as she enjoyed life to its fullest.

She enjoyed staying active at the gym, walking the beach and especially by helping out at Full Moon Saloon where she could be with the love of her life, Jimbo. On Sunday you could always find her at Full Moon. Although she was there to be the hostess, she enjoyed the patrons so much it was hard for her to stay focused. She would light up the room with her cheerful personality, making new best friends with everyone she greeted. Her nickname was Splash, because her cup was never empty with “one more splash.”

Although Margaret Ann never had children of her own, her niece shares her name. Her cousin Cathy joked she had two daughters (Cassidy and Shannon), one for her. Mary Margaret, Cassidy and Shannon loved their Aunt Margaret Ann.

Fondly referred to as “MA” by those close to her, she will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, ability to make a party out of any situation, quick smile, beautiful hair, and love for life.

She will be missed more than words can describe.

She leaves behind her brother, Michael Tierney, Jr., her sister, Mary Katherine Tierney and her niece, Mary Margaret Highlander.

A visitation was held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville on Monday, March 29, 2021. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

x

Francis Anthony Pettolina, III

OCEAN CITY — Francis Anthony “Franky” Pettolina, III, age 47, of Ocean City, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.

Franky was born in Woodbury, N.J. and is the son of Francis Anthony “Frank” Jr. and Madelyn (Komczyk) Pettolina.

Franky was owner and operator of Pettolina Marine Surveying and Consulting. He was a member and president of the Ocean City Marlin Club, a loyal brother of Apha Phi Epsilon, Captain of the “Last Call,” founder of AEF Enterprises and a well-regarded member of the fishing community.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer L. Pettolina, and his furry friends Natty, Doc and Millie; his aunt, Jean Bakely; his uncle and aunt, Ed and Miriam Komczyk; a goddaughter, Regina Bakely; and countless friends.

Franky was the most loyal and generous soul to walk this Earth. There is not one person he met that he did not touch their lives. He was a true people person. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him. His smile would light up any room.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to Ocean City Marlin Club Scholarship Fund, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

x

Mark J. Record

BERLIN — Mark J. Record of Berlin, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2021.

Mark was born Dec. 24, 1953 to Joseph David Record and Kathleen Jellison Record. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Record in 1987 and Kathleen Jellison-Record in 2003.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Rae Ann Nardella Record; son Matthew Record (Traci); daughter Erin Record Gray (Robert); and son Joseph Record (Cassie). The biggest joy in his life was his five grandchildren, Kylie, June, Luke, Andrew “Wilder” and Grace. His siblings, Nedra Macioce (Nick, deceased), Joseph David Record, Daniel Record (Sandra, deceased) and Kathleen Record and several nieces and nephews also survive him. Mark was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He took great pride in his Irish heritage and loved time with his family.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School, in Pittsburgh in 1972 and Edinboro University in 1975. Mark began his teaching career in Bradford, Pa. as a special education teacher. In 1976, he continued his career in the Worcester County Public Schools for 30 years. He served as a special education and alternative education teacher, Assistant Principal at Stephen Decatur High School and Principal at Snow Hill High School. He was a transformational school leader and established innovative programs impacting the lives of the entire school community.

Always a teacher at heart, Mark touched the lives of many, especially those students who needed the most guidance and direction. He found great joy in blending his faith and passion for education as he went on to serve as principal for the Diocese of Wilmington, starting at St. Francis de Sales School of Salisbury and then Most Blessed Sacrament School, in Berlin until he retired in 2020. Under his leadership, Mark fostered the Christian principles and grew a stronger school community.

Mark was very involved in his local community. He was a member of many boards and community organizations. His involvement in scholarships and fundraisers for the betterment of students was unmatched. His care and compassion for a better school was always his purpose. As a school leader, he received countless awards, accolades and recognitions throughout his career.

Visitation at The Burbage Funeral Home was held on Tuesday, March 30. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Aigner officiating. Burial was private for the family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Most Blessed Sacrament School, in honor of Mark J. Record to aid in tuition assistance for students, Attn: Amanda Evans 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Edward Russell Greene, III

OCEAN CITY — Edward Russell Greene, III, age 70, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Edward R. Greene, Jr and Marjorie Swim Greene. He is survived by his wife, Renee Lauer Greene, and daughters, Gretchen Hancock and her husband Chad, and Stacie Brown and her husband Chris, all of Ocean City. There are four grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Josephine, and Elizabeth. Also surviving is his sister, Sharen Hastings and her husband Mike, and sister-in-law Susan W. Lauer, all of Ocean City. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ted Lauer.

Greenie was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and had served in the United States Coast Guard. After his discharge, he worked as a fiber optics technician for Verizon for 35 years. He was a member of the Atlantic United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, a 32nd degree Master Mason at Evergreen Masonic Lodge #153 AF-AM and a member of the Boumi Temple Order of Shriners.

He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. As an avid boater and fisherman, he so enjoyed the outdoors and fishing with his family and friends. His wife was and always will be the love of his life.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 31 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Rev. George Patterson officiated. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery. A donation may be made to IAFF, Local 4269, P.O. Box 3217, Ocean City, Md. 21843. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Denny Collins

BERLIN — Denny Collins, 60 years young, of Berlin, departed this life on Monday, March 1 in the comfort of his own home.

Denny (Lawrence D. Collins) was born in Milford Memorial in Delaware on Aug. 9, 1960, the son of the late Lewis Charles Collins JR (Jerry) and Georgia Mae Ewing Emory.

Denny attended Woodbridge school district in Delaware and graduated from Sussex Central in Georgetown, Del. After graduation, Denny moved to Ocean City to pursue a career in the culinary arts. He worked at the Shrimp Shack restaurant, the Lobster Claw and the Crab Alley on 9th Street. He later became a manager at Harrison Group Supply Company, then transferred to the Plim Plaza for an engineering position. Denny left the hospitality industry to pursue a career with Delaware Elevator and received his apprenticeship as an elevator constructer in 2009.

Denny married the love of his life, Judy Campbell Collins, on Assateague Island on July 7, 2007 a marriage made from heaven. He adopted and helped raise their two beautiful children, son Jeff Campbell and daughter Jenifer Campbell, both of Berlin.

Denny is survived by his wife Judy Collins; son Jeff Campbell and his wife Jordanne Rochester and their children Austin, Avril and Liam Campbell; daughter Jenifer Campbell and her son Dylan McDonald; his older sister Jerri Lynn Butler and her husband Johnnie Butler of Greenwood, Del. and their three children and six great nieces; his younger sister Robin Leigh Ryan and her husband Kris Ryan of Harrington, Del. and their three children and five great nieces and nephews; and his Uncle Glenn and Aunt Connie Collins and cousins spread from Bridgeville, Del. to North Carolina and all in between.

Denny was a very outgoing kind of guy whose hobbies included fishing and NASCAR racing. He was on the Pirates Den pool league team and played in many dart and pool tournaments also at the Pirates Den. He was a member of the Berlin American Legion and the VFW Post 123. Denny also loved watching college football and Alabama Crimson Tide was his team. He loved watching his favorite NASCAR race car drivers Rusty Wallace and Denny Hamlin. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and with his sisters and their families. Denny always claimed his brain was full of useless knowledge, as he watched every episode of Jeopardy and This Old House. Before there was Google and before there was Siri, we had Denny. After Google and after Siri, Denny had the answer quicker than you could look it up.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the Greenwood, Del. VFW Club on Sunday April 11, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. Contributions in Denny’s memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Roll Tide.

x

Clayton C. Mikolasy

MILLVILLE, N.J. — Clayton C. Mikolasy “Clay”, age 78 of Millville, N.J., passed away on March 23, 2021 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1942 in New York City. Clay was the son of the late Alexander and Ruth Walters Mikolasy. He was raised in Lehigh County, Pa., finished high school in Sunnyvale, Calif. and went to the school of City College in San Mateo and City College of San Francisco.

Clay enjoyed reading, kayaking, canoeing, snorkeling, automobiles, trolley cars, gardening, using his snowplow, riding his recumbent “Catrike 700,” visiting Sanibel Island, Fla., Washington D.C., the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, classical music, YouTube and visiting with friends and family.

Clay worked in property insurance underwriting and safety inspection and fire premium rate grading. In 1972, he began his business as “Clay Mikolasy Fire Insurance Rate Analysis” and “Clay Mikolasy Insurance appraiser on buildings,” working directly for property owners to reduce their property insurance premiums and to set an estimate of construction costs of their buildings so they could buy the correct amount of insurance. He worked fulltime up until December of 2020 when he was forced to retire with the unwelcome diagnosis of terminal stage four pancreatic cancer. About 10 years ago, he became a member of the Tea Party and later ran for Republican Party county committee, defeating an Establishment candidate.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Cameron); stepson Paul Cameron (Heather); and grandson Kaden Cameron.

Clay has always been extremely grateful and privileged to work for his wonderful clients in the Ocean City, Md. area for many years. A special thank you to Bayada Hospice for their compassionate care. Clay will be sorely missed.

Burial services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to First Presbyterian Church, 119 N. Second Street, Millville, N.J. 08332. Info, guestbook and condolences at www.pennjerseycremation.com

x

Dorothy Andrews Sarter

OCEAN PINES — Dorothy Andrews Sarter (Dottie) of Ocean Pines, passed away on March 25, 2021.

She was born Oct 14, 1930 in Baltimore to Emma Ramming and Frederick Andrews. She earned high marks at Eastern High School for girls, and went on to the University of Maryland, where she pledged the Tri Delta sorority and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. Following her graduation, she worked at Voice of America and later at the Department of Justice.

While raising her children, she became the Executive Assistant to the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at C.W. Post College of Long Island University, where she simultaneously earned a Master’s degree in Spanish Education and Literature in 1973. In 1978, she moved to Annapolis with her second husband Vincent Sarter and worked as the Executive Secretary to the town Postmaster. She retired in 1995 and attained her dream of living in Ocean Pines in 2004.

Dottie was known for her kindness, generosity and dedication to family. She would light up a room with her infectious smile, laughter and impeccable style. She was intellectually gifted and highly organized, was an aficionado of crossword puzzles, and loved zipping around in her 1965 GTO convertible. She was the center of gravity of her family and was a strong force bonding them together. Her legacy will continue in our hearts as we strive to follow her example of a life lived to its fullest, full of love and caring for others.

In addition to her parents, and stepfather John J. Clancy of Baltimore, Dorothy is preceded in death by her late husband Vincent E. Sarter, her beloved brothers Carroll Andrews and Clarence Andrews and sister Emma May (Andrews) Marco.

She is survived by her first husband, William J. Raymond, and their daughters, Dana Raymond, Lynn Raymond and husband Tim Murphy, and Carol Raymond and husband Steve LaBrecque; her stepsons Douglas, Timothy and Thomas Sarter; stepdaughters Stephanie Dunwell, Barbara and husband Butch Suter, Diana and husband Joseph Crupi, and Patricia Sarter; as well as 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A visitation was held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on April 1 with services and Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Burial will be on April 2, 2021 at the Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Md. with a service at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider donating to the Society for the Blind (https://societyfortheblind.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/).

x

Brenda Jean Smith

WHALEYVILLE — Brenda Jean Smith, age 63, died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at her home.

Born in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Albert “Connie” and Ella (Parker) Baker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Tony Smith, and children, Jacob A. Smith of Whaleyville, Jeri Lynn Tucker and her husband A.J. of Salisbury, and Rebecca Smith of Salisbury. She was an adored grandmother to four grandchildren, Haley Tucker, Colby Tucker, Kylee Smith, and Kayson Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother Ernie Baker and sisters Carolyn Driscoll, Marty Simpson and Susan Baker.

Mrs. Smith had been employed as a mutual manager of Ocean Downs Casino for 10 years. She was a member of the USTA Horse Racing Association. Brenda was an avid NASCAR fan and loved Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She loved her animals, especially her horse, B Faithful, her German Shepherd, Odie, and her Jack Russells, Junior and Rascal. She also loved mustangs, especially her autographed Shelby GT. Brenda helped raise many children over the years and loved all of them as her own, especially Chris Justis, Brandon Stamps, and Bridgette Buchanan.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 1 at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. Rev. Terry Fort officiated. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

William Candy

PRINCESS ANNE — William “Bill” Candy of Princess Anne, passed away on March 28, 2021.

He was born Oct. 2, 1940 to Walter Candy and Bernice Graver Candy. He is survived by his wife, Janice Townsend Candy, with whom he owned the Riverside Auction Company in Snow Hill. Also surviving are his son, Ray Candy and wife Molly of Mt. Helix, Calif., and daughters, Debbie Candy of Berlin and Shirl Cox and her husband Tom of Steamboat Springs, Colo. There are three grandchildren, Claire, Alison and Nick. Also surviving are brothers Jim Candy and Walt Candy, sisters Mildred Groff and Jane Coppage as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Glen Candy and Clara Jarrell.

Bill had an abundance of common sense and humor. He was a master of all trades and could build or fix anything. He believed that people could achieve everything they set their mind to. He had no time for worrying.

Always refusing to act his age, he rarely allowed a photo where he did not make a funny face. When his granddaughter wanted to ride the Slingshot on the pier, he said, “Hold my teeth,” and jumped on. Riding in a hot air balloon was a bucket list check, but riding a few turns in a commercial dryer was just for laughs.

Bill never got old, and never took life too seriously. Even after his hair turned white he remained young at heart. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his family that will never forget his style of living life fully.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local animal shelter in his name. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Mary Elizabeth Walsh

OCEAN CITY — Mary Elizabeth Walsh, age 89, passed away in her sleep at home in West Ocean City on March 30, 2021.

Mary was born on Jan. 31, 1932 in Perryville, Md. to her loving parents Ava and William Purcell. She married Dierk Braughn Walsh and raised her children in Baltimore, Brian Francis Walsh (Wife, Mary) and Alison Walsh Carmody, (Michael), and two grandchildren, Madison and Gavin). They were all her pride and joy.

Moving to Ocean City in 1997, her family was with her constantly and she always commented just how lucky she was. Her famous quote to her children growing up was, “kill ‘em with kindness” and no one could dispute that she lived by that motto. An amazing mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, she truly never met a stranger. Her gift of making everyone that crossed her path feel as if she had known them forever, made her a memorable and loving person and will be missed by many.

To say she will be missed terribly is an understatement. We were all just fortunate enough to have her in our lives as long as we did.

Interment at Belair Memorial Gardens in Baltimore.