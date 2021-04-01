Berlin Honors Public Works SuperIntendent

Berlin Honors Public Works SuperIntendent

In advance of his retirement, Berlin Public Works Superintendent Dave Wheaton, center, was honored by municipal officials this week. Wheaton, who stepped down April 1, has worked for the Town of Berlin since 2004. Pictured, from left, are Council members Jay Knerr and Troy Purnell, Wheaton, Mayor Zack Tyndall and Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood.