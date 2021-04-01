OCEAN CITY- The Junior Seahawks Wrestling Club, made up largely of what have been Decatur’s team this year, won the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA) Unified High School Championships last weekend at the convention center in Ocean City.

The Junior Seahawks finished with 209 total points to win the team competition and come in first among the 35 programs competing in the state championship tournament. The Seahawks also placed in eight different weight classes, including a first and four seconds.

Micah Bourne finished first at 220. Noah Reho finished second at 160, Alex Koulikov finished second at 195 and Eric Ward finished second at 285.

John D’Amico finished third at 138, Jack Mulligan finished third at 132, and Sean Rinebolt finished third at 126. John Hooks finished fourth at 113.