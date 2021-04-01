Jr. Seahawks Dominate State Meet in OC

OCEAN CITY- The Junior Seahawks Wrestling Club, made up largely of what have been Decatur’s team this year, won the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA) Unified High School Championships last weekend at the convention center in Ocean City.

The Junior Seahawks finished with 209 total points to win the team competition and come in first among the 35 programs competing in the state championship tournament. The Seahawks also placed in eight different weight classes, including a first and four seconds.

Micah Bourne finished first at 220. Noah Reho finished second at 160, Alex Koulikov finished second at 195 and Eric Ward finished second at 285.

John D’Amico finished third at 138, Jack Mulligan finished third at 132, and Sean Rinebolt finished third at 126. John Hooks finished fourth at 113.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.