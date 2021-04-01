SNOW HILL – A Snow Hill High School student was surprised with a $40,000 scholarship on “Good Morning America” this week.Leia Donaway, a senior at Snow Hill High School, was one of 25 students from across the country who were awarded scholarships from the College Board during Wednesday’s “Good Morning America” show.“We are so proud… Read more »
BERLIN – A Stephen Decatur High School alumna is celebrating a recent Grammy win as an ensemble member in the record-breaking production of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”On March 14, the conductor, singers, ensemble members and orchestra musicians with Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” – which performed to sell-out crowds each night during The Metropolitan Opera’s 2019-2020… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – An agreement between Ocean City and the OC Air Show was derailed this week amid a debate about the profit-sharing plan for the event’s live-stream.The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the air show, set for June 19-20, is typically an innocuous chore needed to be completed before the event… Read more »
BERLIN – Several of the town’s council members voiced frustration this week with the lack of information being shared by Mayor Zack Tyndall.In the wake of a divisive tax rate discussion last week, council members remain frustrated with the current budget process. While the timing is one issue, some say another is the fact that… Read more »