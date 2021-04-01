BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged Bennett on the road on Monday to run its win streak to four games.

The Seahawks have been on a roll since suffering their one and only loss to Parkside, 4-0, back on March 10 and their record now stands at 6-1. During the recent win streak, Decatur has not allowed a goal in four games and has outscored its opponents by a combined 19-0. After the Easter break, the Seahawks get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season thus far with an April 7 rematch with Parkside.