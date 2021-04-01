Seahawks Extend Shutout Streak to Four

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged Bennett on the road on Monday to run its win streak to four games.

The Seahawks have been on a roll since suffering their one and only loss to Parkside, 4-0, back on March 10 and their record now stands at 6-1. During the recent win streak, Decatur has not allowed a goal in four games and has outscored its opponents by a combined 19-0. After the Easter break, the Seahawks get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season thus far with an April 7 rematch with Parkside.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.