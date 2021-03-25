Seahawks Sweep Pair, Improve to 4-1

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team enjoyed a big week, sweeping a pair of games against Mardela and Crisfield to improve to 4-1 on the season.

After opening the season with a pair of wins over Bennett and Wicomico, the Seahawks dropped their first of the season to Parkside, 4-0. Last week, the Seahawks rebounded from that loss with a pair of 4-0 wins over Mardela and Crisfield. Next up is a home game against Wicomico. Decatur beat Wicomico, 5-0, back on March 8.

