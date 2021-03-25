Jackie Selba’s eighth grade religion class at Most Blessed Sacrament participated in a Knights of Columbus essay contest with the theme, “How do I Live and Embody the Virtue of Charity?” Each student in her class submitted an essay to a panel of judges. Three essays were chosen as winners. The Knights of Columbus, Council 11285 from St. Michael the Archangel parish in Georgetown, Del. and mission church, Mary Mother of Peace in Millsboro, awarded the three students gift cards and certificates on behalf of Grand Knight Robert Oliver. Pictured, from bottom, are John McGinley, Katherine Erickson (first place) and Richard Glorioso, (middle row) Gianna DePietro (third place) and Isabel Mitchell (second place) and (top) MBS Principal Kathleen Manns and Selba.