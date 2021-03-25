March 27: AYCE Breakfast

All-you-can-eat breakfast at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages will be served. Masks required to enter and social distancing guidelines will be enforced; indoor dining at 50% capacity or carry-out.

April 1: Furnace Town Opens

Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Town Road, will open its doors to the public for the 2021 season. Hours of operation will be Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturday, April 3, 200 treat-filled Easter eggs will be hiding on the grounds for children to seek and find during the day in celebration of opening. 410-632-2932.

April 2-5: Kids Easter Celebration

Trimper Rides will hold an opening park celebration on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4 with opportunities to meet the Easter bunny as well as Easter egg hunts. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 3: Spring Celebration

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Berlin, enjoy a safe Easter egg hunt in downtown Berlin and visits with the Easter Bunny starting at 10 a.m. at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling and continuing along the Main Street Bunny Trail until 4 p.m. Wear your homemade Easter Bonnets and take a selfie at the Berlin Spring Celebration of Hope Selfie Display at Artisans Green, next to House and Health Freedom.

April 3: Fried Chicken Dinner

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will hold a drive-thru fried chicken dinner. Menu includes four piece fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, apple sauce, roll and cupcake. $14 each. 410-835-8340

April 6: Faith-Based Partnership

Via conference call from 10-11 a.m. join the Faith Partnership: A cooperative effort for local worship centers and Atlantic General Hospital and Health System to increase health awareness, education and healthy living incentives for our community members. For information, contact: Gail Mansell at 410-641-9725 or gmansell@atlanticgeneral.org.

April 9: Bingo Is Back

After a tough year, the Knights of Columbus on 99th Street behind St. Luke’s will bring back its weekly Bingo night on Friday nights. Doors open at 5 p.m. and with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing and masking rules in effect. 410-524-7994.

April 9: 2nd Friday In Berlin

2nd Fridays in Berlin are back with a new vibe from 5-8 p.m. Live outdoor and indoor music, kids art, shops open late, plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining as well as desserts.

April 10-11: Kids Create

Art projects will be organized by the Art League of Ocean City at Trimper Rides. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 17: Chicken & Dumplings

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a “Chicken & Dumplin’” carryout only at the main station. 5-7 p.m. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. Cost is $13 and $7 for an additional pint of dumplings. Call ahead by April 14 to have your carryout ready 619-922-9950.

April 17: Walk With A Doctor

Educate, exercise and empower during the virtual “Walk with a Doc” at 9 a.m. on the Atlantic General Hospital Facebook page, where there will be a short presentation by neurologist Dr. Preeti Yonker, who will discuss Parkinson’s disease. You can then walk wherever you and share your selfies on social media with the hashtag #walkedwithagh.

April 17: Bikers Food Drive

The public is invited to join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines for the Fill-the-Truck Food Drive. Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, and monetary donations for local food banks.

April 17-18: Kids Build

Trimper Rides will welcome kids to take a look at construction vehicles up close and design their own skyscraper. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 24-25: Kids Unite

Trimper Rides will hold safety education and demonstrations featuring first responders and their vehicles. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

May 1: May Day Celebration

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will host its 3rd Annual May Day Community Celebration on May 1, rain or shine. It is your chance to show your community support by creating a beautiful basket of fresh flowers and display it in a way that it is visible from the street. The only rule is the basket must contain fresh flowers and greens. Place a zip lock bag near your creation that contains five copies of your name, address and the inspiration for your creation for the judges. Judges will visit displays between 9:30 and 12:30. Baskets will be judged on condition, distinction, originality, color harmony and design, balance and proportion. All participants will receive certificates of appreciation and winners will receive ribbons.