SNOW HILL — Starting March 30, the Worcester County Health Department, based on direction from the State of Maryland, is expanding COVID-19 vaccination coverage to include those age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

During the week of March 29-April 2,2021, Moderna vaccine clinics will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at the Pocomoke Health Center; on Thursday, April 1 at Northside Park in Ocean City; and Friday, April 2 at the Elks Lodge #1624 in Pocomoke City.

Those eligible can register online through MarylandVax.org. To register, go to https://www.marylandvax.org/clinic/search. Search “Worcester” to find health department clinic dates and locations. Officials recommend anyone who is not comfortable filling out web forms seek the help of a friend or family member to complete the registration process. If you are unable to schedule your own appointment or not able to seek help from a friend or family member, please call 667-253-2140 and someone will help you to register. Once registered, you should receive a confirmation email within minutes–be sure to check your spam/junk folder.

The timeline for COVID-19 vaccination expansion is as follows:

Phase 2A: Effective Tuesday, March 23, eligibility opened for all Marylanders 60 and older. According to Maryland Department of Health data, nearly 90% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are in the 60+ age range. Additionally, pre-registration for the state’s mass vaccination clinics, including the site located at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, is now open for Marylanders 60 and older at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Phase 2B: Effective Tuesday, March 30, eligibility opens for all Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness. According to CDC data, nearly 90% of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 have an underlying medical condition.

Phase 2C: As of Tuesday, April 13, eligibility opens for all Marylanders 55 and older, as well as essential workers in critical industries, including food services, utilities, construction workers, transportation, financial services, IT, and other infrastructure.

Phase 3: Tuesday, April 27. Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 16 and older.

Individuals currently eligible in Phase 1 will continue to be prioritized at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

For more information about future vaccine clinics, COVID-19, and the current Phase, visit WorcesterHealth.org.