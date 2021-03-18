OCES 4th Graders Celebrate Read Across America Day With Special Guests

Ocean City Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America Day with the help of special guest readers. Andrese Foreman’s fourth grade students had the pleasure of having Senator Mary Beth Carozza visit their classroom via Zoom. Students interactively read a Dr. Seuss book with the her, followed by a question-and-answer session about her role and responsibilities in Maryland’s government. Submitted Photos