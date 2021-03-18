Sadie Lee Hudson

BISHOPVILLE — Sadie Lee Hudson, age 77, formerly of Bishopville passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with her

husband by her side.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena Mae (Stewart) Sanzone.

Lee worked in retail and last worked as a cashier at Food Lion before her retirement. She was a member of Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and AMSA.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tom Hudson, formerly of Bishopville; three daughters, Marie North Davis (Rob) of Cambridge, Kathy Littleton (Sean Tushup) of Delmar and Cindy LeCates (Tom) of Seaford; two sisters, Mary Lou Lynch (Lee Roy) of Seaford and Sherree Miller (Garry) of Littlestown, Pa.; a grandson, Robert Davis (Emily); three great-granddaughters, Katherine Davis, Evelyn Davis and Nora Moody all of Cambridge; a nephew, Rick Sanzone (Candace) of Cape Coral, Fla.; and two grand nieces, Cierra Sanzone of Orlando, Fla. and Brittany Sanzone and her son Josiah of New York.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to allow travel time for out of state family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Fla. 32886.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Ralph Hamilton Elliott

SALISBURY — Ralph Hamilton Elliott, born Nov, 28, 1929 in Seaview, Va., passed away March 12, 2021. He was the husband of Pauline June Wood Elliott.

He also leaves behind his daughter, Debra Elliott Tabor and her husband, James; his son, Ralph Dana Elliott and his wife, Lynn; his stepsons Jerome and John Wood; his six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Ralph was a Chief Engineman for 23 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and captain of clam vessel, Miss Toby and riverboat Maryland Lady in Salisbury. He was also a life member of Capeville Masonic Lodge #107.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.