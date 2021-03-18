OC Museum Speaks To OC Lions Club

Ocean City Museum Society President Nancy Howard recently spoke to the Ocean City Lions Club about the resort’s Life Saving Station Museum. Located on the boardwalk at the inlet, the historic building was built in 1891 as a life saving station and houses artifacts and displays about Ocean City’s history.  Pictured, from left, are OC Lions Club President Mike Hooper, Howard and Lions Club 1st Vice President Scott Stark.