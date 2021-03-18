Former Stephen Decatur standout and Virginia Tech basketball player Keve Aluma was named this week to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-ACC Second Team. Photo courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur varsity basketball standout Keve Aluma, who transferred to Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference two years ago, was named this week to the All-ACC second team.

Aluma was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at Decatur before beginning his collegiate career at Wofford in South Carolina. After a successful two-year career at Wofford, Aluma announced after his sophomore year he was transferring to Virginia Tech, following former Wofford head coach Mike Young, who took the heading coaching job there. Because of NCAA rules, Aluma had to sit out the 2019-2020 campaign.

Aluma is enjoying a highly-successful season at Virginia Tech this year, averaging nearly 16 points per game, along with eight rebounds. He was second in the ACC in free throw attempts and free throws made. He racked up six double-doubles during the season, which was fourth highest in the conference, and had five 20-point plus games.

Twice during the season, Aluma was named ACC Player of the Week and also earned the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week one time during the season. This week, he was named to the All-ACC second team, while Young was named ACC Coach of the Year.