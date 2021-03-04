ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might feel more encouraged about changes in your personal and/or professional life. However, it might be best not to rush things but rather work with them as they evolve.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s business sense is especially keen this week. But remember that it’s always best to investigate before investing. Make sure there are no hidden factors that can rise up later on.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Working on a family project could create tension between and among those concerned. Your good sense and your patience can help reduce bad attitudes and raise positive feelings.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You should be seeing more progress in the development of your plans and more supporters joining in. News from the past could help change someone’s long-held position.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): With personal aspects strong this week, Leos and Leonas might want to spend more time with family and others who are especially close to them. Also expect news of a possible career change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Taking a strong stand can be helpful this week. But be careful you don’t cross the line into obstinacy. Best to take a position on facts as they are, not as you want them to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You have a strong sense of the needs of others. This week, turn some of that sensitivity into an honest self-appraisal, and let it find places where you can help yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creating an emotional comfort zone to handle a personal problem helps at first. But by midweek, you’ll realize you need to deal with it directly or it could linger for too long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Turning the page on a mistake to start fresh might not be the thing to do. Better to go over each step that led up to the decision you made and see which one misled you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Goats enjoy a varied diet, but eating crow isn’t on the menu — at least not this week. An embarrassing situation might have gone wrong before you got into it. Check it out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your sense of honesty might impel you to speak up about a situation you disapprove of. That’s fine. But do so without sounding accusatory. You might not know all the facts behind it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Being asked to create a reassuring attitude in the middle of chaos isn’t easy, but you can do it. Support for your efforts comes slowly, but it does come. Enjoy an arts-filled weekend.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your honesty about people and issues is expressed in a positive, not painful, way.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.