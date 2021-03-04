SNOW HILL – Construction of the addition to Stephen Decatur Middle School could begin as soon as this fall.

The Worcester County Commissioners this week granted a request from the school system for $108,825. The funding will allow Worcester County Public Schools to proceed with pre-construction and bidding for the project.

“Our funding request today will allow us to remain on schedule for the construction bid opening in August and, pending your final approval, starting construction on the addition this November,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said.

According to the superintendent, the school system needed $108,825 to continue the bidding process for the addition of a new wing to Stephen Decatur Middle. The 24,000-square-foot addition, which will include 12 general classrooms as well as four science labs and storage and meeting space, is expected to cost $10 million.

“Thanks to your previous design funding we have completed the construction documents for the project,” Taylor said.

He added that the state had notified the school system that the Interagency Commission on School Construction was recommending approval of $3.7 of the $4.8 million requested for the project.

“The final state funding amount for the project will be announced in May,” Taylor said.

On Tuesday the commissioners also approved the school system’s request for $1,452,942 for the replacement of the roof at Pocomoke Middle School. The state is providing $1,275,000 toward that project, which is being handled by Flynn Mid-Atlantic.

“With your funding approval today we will execute a contract with Flynn and the work will be accomplished this summer,” Taylor said.

The commissioners unanimously approved both funding requests.