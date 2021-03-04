Foreign Workers’ Availability For Summer Remains Unknown; Existing Ban Expires March 31 But Hope Was For Earlier Lift OCEAN CITY — The outlook for the J-1 visa programs remains in limbo as an action last week by President Biden stopped short of easing travel bans for seasonal foreign student-workers critical to the resort’s workforce.With the calendar flipping to March this week and the summer season suddenly approaching quickly, the clock is ticking on… Read more »

Berlin Citizen Officially Pitches Outdoor Ping Pong Tables At Park Concept BERLIN – The Berlin Parks Commission reviewed plans to add ping pong tables to Burbage Park this week.On Tuesday, Berlin resident Tony Weeg shared a concept plan for the addition of ping pong tables to Burbage Park on William Street.“The nonprofit I’ve started, We Heart Berlin, has already started collecting donations for this,” Weeg said.Weeg… Read more »

Local Entrepreneur Appearing On ‘Shark Tank’ Television Show This Friday BERLIN – A local entrepreneur will make an appearance on this week’s episode of the reality show “Shark Tank.”On Friday, March 5, Lewes-based company Pinch Me Therapy Dough will be featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” a reality show in which entrepreneurs pitch their products or services to self-made tycoons for a chance to secure lucrative… Read more »