Things I Like – March 5, 2021

by

A school delay on Monday morning

Seeing smiling kids leaving school

Thrasher’s after a long walk on the boards

Embracing the positives

Learning from the negatives

A smooth settlement day

Finding brick when removing a wall

Eating with a view of the water

Constructive criticism from a reader

At least one nice weekend day

In-depth Sunday newspaper articles

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.