Two Worcester Preparatory School seniors, Daniel Chen, left, and Joseph Schwartz have been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school seniors. They are two of the top students in the state of Maryland out of 4,500 candidates nationwide who were identified for their academic achievements and for having scored exceptionally well on the SAT or ACT.

All selected candidates are invited to apply to the program by submitting essays, self-assessments, leadership and service activities, secondary school reports and transcripts to try and advance to become one of the 600 semifinalists. In April, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will select up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars finalists from the semifinalists. Since 1964, more than 7,500 U.S. Presidential Scholars have been honored for their demonstrated scholarship, leadership, artistic excellence and selfless service to others.

Schwartz of Salisbury is a “WPS lifer” who has attended Worcester Prep since pre-kindergarten. Also a resident of Salisbury, Chen enrolled at Worcester Prep in seventh grade.