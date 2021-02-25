Norman R. Connell

OCEAN CITY – Lt. Col. Norman R. Connell ret. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 30, 2020 at the age of 92 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines.

He had been a resident there for the past 11 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Connell of 58.5 years, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2007. Norman is survived by his two children, Linda S. Greenfield Phd. of Ardsley on Hudson, N.Y. and Jeffrey Connell of Ocean City; four granddaughters, Leah Edelboim and Paige Fowler of New York, Megan Connell of Baltimore and Erin Michael of Ocean City.

Norman was one of five children. An older sister, Catherine Hutchinson of Odessa, Del., and a younger sister, Gertrude McCombs of Gainsville, Fla., also survive him. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Connell of Odessa, Del. and a sister, Carolyn Freidel of Smyrna, Del.

Norman was born in Philadelphia on May 4, 1928. His mother and father, Pearl and Charles Connell, and family were residing in Philadelphia then relocated to Smyrna, Del. Norman’s father passed away when he was very young. At the age of 9, Norman’s mother Pearl enrolled him in Girard College in Philadelphia. Two requirements to get into Girard was to be born in Pennsylvania and not have a father. Norman attended and resided at Girard College until he graduated in 1945.

After graduation, Norman took a job doing survey work with the State of Delaware Highway Department. Wanting more in his early life he joined the Army in 1946. After completing basic training, he attended Officer Candidate School. He graduated OCS at the age of 18 as one of the youngest to get his commission as an officer.

Norman met his future wife Eleanor in Dover in 1949. In several short months they were engaged and married in May of that year. In 1950 Eleanor was eight months pregnant when Norman had gotten orders to go to Korea as the Korean War was starting. He did not return until 15 months later at which time he was able to see his daughter Linda, who was a little over a year old.

Norman’s military career had given him an opportunity to take his family to most of his duty assignments. In the mid-1950’s, they moved to France then on to Germany where their son Jeffrey was born. For the next 24.5 years in the service, he and his family had lived as far north as Fort Richardson, Alaska to several duty stations back in the continental United States, as well as assignments in South East Asia such as Vietnam and the Philippines. While being stationed in various locations, Norman and the family got to visit other countries such as Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.

While in the Philippines, their daughter Linda had graduated high school and flew back to the states to start college. One of the proudest moments in Norman’s military career was returning to the states to swear his daughter Linda into the Army, as she was beginning her nursing career, eventually earning a Phd. in nursing and teaching in a career she loved.

Norman retired a Lieutenant Colonel in February 1970 after 24.5 years in the service, moving the family 20 times in those years. Norman, Eleanor and son Jeffrey then moved to Ocean City, building a home in Captains Hill. Norman worked as the County Engineer for the Worcester County Sanitary Commission for the next 22 years. Norman and Eleanor were very active in the Atlantic United Methodist Church and held different positions in the church. He was a member of the Ocean City Lions Club, working his way up to club president in 1997-1998.

Another area of great enjoyment Norman had was golf, he and Eleanor were part a Friday Evening Golf group. He also loved traveling with his wife. One of their prized trips was spending a month celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, traveling to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. In the summer, Norman could be found on the backside of Assateague Island in his pontoon boat clamming with friends or relatives.

Norman loved to get all four of his granddaughters together and go out for breakfast or go to some of the local amusement parks and spend the day. Norman enjoyed talking about all his grandchildren and their exploits as they were growing up. If you wanted to see Norman smile, ask him about his grandchildren.

Norman eventually retired from the Sanitary Commission after 22 years, although he did do occasional consulting work for various local engineering firms.

Loosing Eleanor in 2007 left a tremendous hole in Norman’s heart but he continued to thrive and in 2009 moved to Catered Living in Ocean Pines. He would refer to it as his little Hacienda in the woods. His son Jeff was able to see Norman on a regular basis. Norman enjoyed going to the indoor Ocean Pines pool to swim laps or go to the library to check out books or DVDs. Being an avid reader, Norman had a series of favorite authors. He also liked to use the gym at a local physical therapy establishment or just go outside with his walker to take a hike and enjoy the fresh air year-round.

Family was always extremely important to Norman. During his final years, the love of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brought Norman much joy and happiness. Anyone visiting Norman could easily see from the pictures displayed in his room of his family. Many of which were new photos of his great grandchildren, Miles, George, Daniel, Libby and Eleanor of New York and Lincoln and Sloane of Ocean City. Such a proud Dad, Pop Pop.

A man of honor, “The Colonel”, a gentle, kind and humorous man that will be missed by all that were lucky enough to know him.

In his memory, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

JoAnne Lee Waldhauser

OCEAN CITY — JoAnne “Jo” Lee Waldhauser suddenly left her beach home in Ocean City to join Jesus in Heaven on Feb. 15, 2021.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Waldhauser Sr. and loving mother of Michael Waldhauser Jr. and his wife Christina Waldhauser; adoring grandmother of Ashley Faith and Nathan Michael; vibrant sister of her twin Ginny Hunnings and her husband Tom Hunnings; and younger sister of Doris Griffin and her husband Frank Griffin.

Jo’s energy, humor and kindness will be celebrated with loved ones in the months ahead. Arrangements will be shared at that point in time.

Joanne Wise Williams

OCEAN PINES — Joanne Wise Williams, age 84, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021.

Born in Forest Glen, Md., she was the daughter of the late Joel Wise and Anna Schauck Wise. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Williams; sons

Thomas Williams (Paula) of Silver Spring and Joel Williams (Kim) of Columbia; daughters Megan Wallace (Michael) of Ocean Pines and Annamarie DeBonis (Robert) of Highland; 10 beloved grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Also surviving is a brother, Jarrett Wise (Loretta) of Silver Spring, and two sisters, Mary Wise (Joe Flynn) of Eagleville, Pa. and Anne Sumner (Bob) of Silver Spring, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Wise.

Joanne was a graduate of the University of Maryland and then taught elementary school in Montgomery County. She also worked in administration, advertising design, and copy editing at Long & Foster, O’Conor, Piper & Flynn and the Ocean Pines Progress.

Always caring, Joanne volunteered with many organizations, including adult literacy projects, Meals on Wheels, Taylor House Museum, and the Ocean Pines Library. She was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club, Ocean Pines Golf Club Nine-Hole Group, the Ocean Pines Players, and her cherished Spirituality Group. Her gentle and contented nature belied an adventurous spirit – she took up skiing while living in Bavaria, loved to travel, enjoyed biking, gardening, painting, and treasured time at the beach with her grandchildren.

Joanne encouraged expressions of gratitude, especially during grace and on holidays. One example, in her own words, written on a recent Thanksgiving, read, “I am thankful for all my wonderful family, my husband, my children, all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, my faith, my friends, my childhood, my adulthood, where I live now, coffee in the morning, my sunroom in the evening, my British (and Irish) shows on TV, and good movies to enjoy!”

Joanne was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where she was a lector for many years. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann in Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci will officiate. Given current capacity limits, please contact the family in advance. Facemasks and social distancing are required. Interment will be at a later date at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maryland Public Television.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com .

Eileen Frances Haffner

BERLIN — Eileen Frances Haffner of South Point was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Feb. 14, 2021 at age 73.

Eileen was born in Olney, Md. and graduated from Lansdowne High School. Eileen moved to the Eastern Shore in the late 1980’s and was a retired business owner. Eileen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson Logan Patrick, who was the “Apple of her Eye,” and her furry grandson Simon Leo, who loved to “have a smoke” with her sitting on the front porch. She enjoyed living on the water, Westie’s, The Rolling Stones, watching the Baltimore Ravens play, sunsets at Fager’s Island, traveling, the beach, laughing and cutting up with her brothers and sisters, and a good cup of coffee. Eileen was known for dressing to the nines, even at the beach and finding something good in every situation. Eileen was charismatic and her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Melvin Elick Bliffen and Mildred Irene Bliffen; her brother, Conrad “Joe” Bliffen; her sister, Janice Mae Bliffen; her Westies, “Rhett”, “Mickey” and “Sammie”; and her oldest and dearest friend, Alice LaDue.

Eileen is survived by her dear friend of over 30 years, Michael Clark of South Point; daughter Frances I. Haffner and grandson Logan P. Haffner of Ocean View, Del.; brother Lee Bliffen and his wife Gail of Goose Creek, S.C,; brother James “Jim” Bliffen and companion Denise Markoff of Baltimore; sister and best friend Rose Feldaverd and husband Nick of Chandler, Ariz.; nieces Kathleen, Doreen, Kelly, Rebeka and Jessica; nephews Joe, Justin, Todd, Eric and Jason; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family of both her parents.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Sussex Academy High School, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, Del. 19947, c/o Engineering and Physics Departments or Feather Our Nest Wish List, Berlin Animal Hospital, 10302 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811 c/o Dr. Eric Palmer.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Margaret Mary Harlin

BERLIN — Margaret Mary Harlin, a Bronx native and long-time Berlin resident, died Feb. 16, 2021.

She was born March 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Luke and Catherine Hannon. She married the love of her life, James Paul Harlin, at St. Raymond’s Church in Bronx, N,Y, on June 18, 1955.

Margaret was predeceased by Jim; her beloved sister, Theresa; and her brothers, Martin, Luke and Kevin. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Margaret (Melissa Denault) Harlin, Mary Catherine (David) Cutilli, James Paul (Judy) Harlin, Anthony (Mary) Harlin; and grandchildren Mikayla Denault, James Harlin, Amanda Harlin, Luke Harlin, Samantha Harlin, Holly Harlin, Jessica (Josh) Harlin-Polca, Catherine (Shekar) Cutilli-Mannem, David (Katrina) Cutilli, Addison Cutilli (great granddaughter). She is also survived by sister Mary Ann Lyons, brother Anthony (Margaret) Hannon, Kenny Raleigh (brother-in-law) and Kenny Harlin (brother-in-law) and many nieces and nephews.

She always valued and cherished her family. Her heart and door were always open to welcome and feed friends, new and old. Her life’s work included raising her children, working at Chase, and participating in her family’s parish. Margaret was known for her legendary lasagna and enjoyment of biweekly card games.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Katie Alexander (Home Instead), Lyndsey Hart (Amedisys) and the wonderful staff especially our dear Anna at Coastal Hospice for the expert, loving care of our sweet mom Margaret. Sending mom on her journey with a smile meant so much to our family.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s/Dementia Research, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, Md., or Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1377, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Peace and Love to all.

Wayne Charles Brandenburg

BERLIN — Wayne Charles Brandenburg, 73, of Berlin, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021.

Wayne was born on March 1, 1947, in Baltimore, to the late Delma and Robert Brandenburg. He was the sole proprietor of Ocean City TV, an electronics sales and repair store. Wayne was a member of the Ocean City Marlin Club and he loved fishing, working on the computer and was a gifted electronic technician. He could fix anything.

Wayne is survived by his beloved children, Miranda Holt of Hampstead, Md., Kristin Hobbs of Felton, Del. and Bobby Hobbs of Berlin; his cherished grandchildren, Ashlyn, Declan, Cardyn and Layton; and his dear brothers, Jim and John Brandenburg. Wayne is also survived by many extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions in Wayne’s name may be made to the Ocean Pines Fire Company, 911 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, Md. 21811.

To offer condolences to the Brandenburg family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.

Charles Edward Harris

BERLIN — Charles Edward Harris, age 86 died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

He was born in Baltimore to Erla Mae (Horning) and Samuel J. Hugh Harris. He was a retired Baltimore City police officer in the Northwest District and a Fraternal Order of Police member.

He enjoyed coin collecting, bird watching, baking, Dominoes and puzzles. He was considered a “Jack of all Trades.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Muriel (Matthias) Harris. He was predeceased in death by his sons, Mark E. Harris (Karen) and Wm. David Harris.

He is also survived by his daughter, Lori Harter (Loren) of Dillon, S.C.; stepchildren Amy Morgan (Richard), predeceased by Donna Connolly (Michael), Jesse Morgan and Dorothy Reuben (David); a special niece Colleen Vanskiver (Albert); and 18 grandchildren including Michael A. DiDominicus (whom he helped raise); and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by his siblings, Ethel Gary, Ruth Wright, Walter Harris, Warren Harris and Ernst Harris.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Berlin Fire Department, 214 North Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811 in his memory.

Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.