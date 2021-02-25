BIS Art Club Complete Collaborative Art Piece

The Berlin Intermediate School Afterschool Academy Art Club completed a collaborative art piece. The piece is inspired by the artist Jim Dine and his abstract heart paintings for Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month. Students pictured are Cooper Glover, Luke Riser, Nadia Menendez, Emory Jack, Lily Philavanh and Caitlyn Crockett. Submitted Photos