Things I Like – February 26, 2021

The movie, “Peanut Butter Falcon”

When my son says something about his school day

Will Ferrell on ‘Saturday Night Live”

Learning the features of a new phone

Days I see the sunrise and sunset

Stiff animal abuse punishments

A zero balance credit card statement

Smell of fresh paint in a house

Helping someone pull off a prank

Brick oven pizza

The first shower after a hair cut

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.