ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Whatever decisions you’re faced with this week, rely on your strong Aries instincts, and base them on your honest feelings, not necessarily on what others might expect you to do.

TAURUS (April 30 to May 20): Your sensitive Taurean spirit is pained by what you feel is an unwarranted attack by a miffed colleague. But your sensible self should see it as proof that you must be doing something right.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): More fine-tuning might be in order before you can be absolutely certain that you’re on the right track. Someone close to you might offer to help. The weekend favors family get-togethers.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The week continues to be a balancing act ‘twixt dreaming and doing. But by week’s end, you should have a much better idea of what you actually plan to do and how you plan to do it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Changing your plans can be risky, but it can also be a necessary move. Recheck your facts before you act. Tense encounters should ease by midweek, and all should be well by the weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might still be trying to adjust to recent changes. But things should improve considerably as you get to see some positive results. An uneasy personal matter calls for more patience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Congratulations. Your good intentions are finally recognized, and long-overdue appreciation should follow. Keep working toward improvements wherever you think they’re necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 2): Try to look at your options without prejudging any of them. Learn the facts, and then make your assessments. Spend the weekend enjoying films, plays and musical events.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Someone might want to take advantage of the Sagittarian’s sense of fair play. But before you ride off to right what you’ve been told is a wrong, be sure of your facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might be surprised to learn that not everyone agrees with your ideas. But this can prove to be a good thing. Go over them and see where improvements can be made.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): After taking advice on a number of matters in recent months, expect to be called on to return the gesture. And, by the way, you might be surprised at who makes the request.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Reassure everyone concerned that a change of mind isn’t necessarily a change of heart. You might still want to pursue a specific goal, but feel a need to change the way you’ll get there.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are able to make room in your heart for others, and that makes you a very special person in their lives.(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.