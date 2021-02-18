Salisbury Chamber Of Commerce Donate $1500 To Wor-Wic

by
Salisbury Chamber Of Commerce Donate $1500 To Wor-Wic

Ray Hoy, left, president of Wor-Wic Community College, recently received a $1,500 check from Bill Chambers, president and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber provides scholarship funds to Wor-Wic each year for Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset County students based on financial need and scholastic achievement.