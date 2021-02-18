Food Court Concept Approved For Old Inlet Village Property OCEAN CITY — Resort planners this week signed off on a private property plan to completely renovate the south end of the Boardwalk and replace vast sections with a “foody” destination open-air food court.The Ocean City Planning Commission had before it on Wednesday a site plan review for a major renovation of the old Inlet… Read more »

Open-Air West OC Restaurant Concept Denied Alcohol License Upgrade; Taustin On Rejection: ‘I’m Actually Out Of Business Now’ NEWARK – The future of a West Ocean City restaurant remains in question this week after a change to its liquor license was denied.The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) on Wednesday denied a license upgrade request from Mad Fish. Though the restaurant’s connections asked for a change in its license to allow for… Read more »

Ocean City Aims For Modified Springfest In May; No Major Music Acts Planned, Scaled Back Food, Alcohol Offerings OCEAN CITY — There will likely be a 30th Annual Springfest in Ocean City this year, but the event will be considerably modified because of ongoing state COVID directives.Throughout much of the last year, most special events were either postponed or greatly modified because of ongoing COVID restrictions. Already this spring, the annual St. Patrick’s… Read more »