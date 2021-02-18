Things I Like – February 19, 2021

by

Seeing kids smiling during a game

Being full after splitting a dozen crabs with my wife

Moving snow around with my leaf blower

A blue sky day in February

An old photo album

Smell of fresh mulch

Leaving a hospital

Bikes that don’t rust

Working on a rainy day

Having off on a sunny day

When karma does its thing

