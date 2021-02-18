Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America Raise Funds For Critical Care Providers

Lower Eastern Shore, Maryland, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers raised funds to brighten the holidays of critical care providers who deserve recognition for providing home health care services to residents of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties during the COVID-19 crisis. Gift cards were purchased for 40 home health workers who consistently have provided crucial services during the pandemic. Pictured are Alexis, Charlie and Ivy Southward, Judy Davis, Nanci Osborne and Nicole Hollywood donating to Don Boger of Home Instead Senior Care.