Fins Hospitality Group, parent company of Claws Seafood, Fins Ale & Fish House, & Big Oyster Brewery, made a $1,000 donation to Meals on Wheels Delaware. “In this tough business climate, we still need to realize that there are people in this community that need our support. We are happy to partner with Meals on Wheels to provide help to those people in need.” said Jeff Hamer, owner of Fins Hospitality Group. Meals on Wheels has been an important charity to both Kim and Jeff Hamer, since they purchased the home of the couple that started Meals on Wheels in Rehoboth. Pictured, from left, are Andrew Harton, brewer of Big Oyster; Jeff Hamer; John Wolfe of Meals on Wheels; and Kim Hamer.