The Carousel opened in July 1962 after the original ribbon cutting had been delayed several months due to damage from the famous March Storm of 1962.

At the time of its construction, it was far north of the existing city limits and stood virtually alone with only sand dunes and a few small cottages nearby. The Carousel had a reputation for luxury springing from its association with Senate aide Bobby Baker and the Washington, D.C., political crowd.

The original Carousel was four stories tall. The high-rise section that exists today was built in 1974.

Photo by A. Aubrey Bodine