Bethany Beach Fire Company Receives $2000 Donation From Focus Multisports

by

On behalf of the participants, volunteers and generous sponsors, Focus Multisports presented the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC) a $2,000 check to be used towards the possible purchase of additional COVID decontamination equipment. Additional donations were made to supporting local high school sports organizations such as Indian River High School Tribe Lacrosse Team and Indian River High School Cross Country Team. Pictured, from left, are Rick Hundley, Focus Multisports; Tyler Hickman, BBVFC Deputy Chief; and Ernie Felici, Focus Multisports