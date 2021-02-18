A $10,000 gift will benefit the Salisbury’s Promise Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to Salisbury University students enrolled in the Nonprofit Leadership Certification Program. The gift was made by Dr. George and Barbara Whitehead in honor of the recent designation as an AmeriCorps School of National Service. Dr. George Whitehead founded and led the ShoreCorps/PALS at Salisbury University until his retirement in 2016. The couple created the Salisbury’s Promise Scholarship, held at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, to help ensure exemplary students had access to the program. Pictured, from left, are the Whiteheads and Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore President Erica Joseph. Submitted Photos