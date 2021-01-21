Built by Ethel and Harry Kelley (parents of future Mayor Harry W. Kelley Jr.) and Minnie and John Lynch on the corner of 11th Street and the Boardwalk in 1927, the Royalton was once one of Ocean City’s premier hotels. The Lynch family would soon sell their interest to the Kelleys and open their iconic Commander Hotel in 1930.

Mrs. Kelley’s famous sticky buns made the Royalton’s dining room a favorite spot for both locals and tourists and 11th Street was one of the most popular beach locations. In 1949, a third building – a 21-room addition – would be added to the northern side. This building still exists and today houses the Bad Ass Café and the Brass Balls Saloon.

In 2011 the aging Royalton began a major renovation but was later discovered to have an unsafe foundation. It was demolished in 2017 and today the Monte Carlo Boardwalk Hotel occupies the former site.

Photo courtesy Connie Kelley Collins from 1949 era