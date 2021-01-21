ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Guess what, Lamb? You’re about to experience a new perspective on a situation you long regarded quite differently. What you learn could open more opportunities later.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bold Bovine is tempted to charge into a new venture. But it might be best to take things one step at a time so that you know just where you are at any given point.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s a good time to go on that fun getaway you’ve been planning. You’ll return refreshed, ready and, yes, even eager to tackle the new challenge that awaits you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Moon Child loves to fantasize about magical happenings in the early part of the week. But the sensible Crab gets down to serious business by week’s end.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): What goes around comes around for those lucky Leos and Leonas whose acts of generosity could be repaid with opportunities to expand into new and exciting areas of interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your concern about your job responsibilities is commendable. But you need to take some quiet time to share with someone who has really missed being with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Aspects favor getting out and meeting new people. And as a bonus, you could find that some of your newly made friends could offer important business contacts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might take pride in wanting to do everything yourself. But now’s a good time to ask family members to help with a demanding personal situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Pay more attention to the possibilities in that workplace change. It could show the way to make that long-sought turn on your career path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your need to succeed might overwhelm obligations to your loved ones. Ease up on that workload and into some well-deserved time with family and friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Love rules for amorous Aquarians who can make good use of their ability to communicate feelings. Don’t be surprised if they’re reciprocated in kind.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Fishing for compliments? No doubt, you probably earned them. But it’s best to let others believe they were the ones who uncovered the treasure you really are.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your good works flow from an open, generous heart. Nothing makes you happier than to see others happy as well.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.