Being able to do outside yard work in January

That my wife is an overachiever

When a backup quarterback comes in and does well

Feeling organized (even if it’s a stretch)

Reading an article about a subject I know nothing about

Bread that does not overwhelm a sandwich

My son’s light eyes

Catching up with a friend

Kids giggling in the distance

Watching a project’s progress

Sending an unwanted call to voicemail