BERLIN – The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board found that the Town of Berlin violated the Open Meetings Act at two November closed session meetings.On Jan. 20, the Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) issued an opinion regarding various violations of the Open Meetings Act related to closed session meetings on Nov. 16 and 23. The…
SNOW HILL – County officials agreed this week to create a committee to tackle the issue of fire and EMS funding in Worcester County.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to create a committee to review funding options for the county's fire and EMS service. Fire companies throughout the county have been struggling in…
OCEAN CITY — A bill in the General Assembly adding law enforcement officers to a protected class under hate crimes laws had its first committee hearing this week with stark contrast in attitudes about first responders on display.During last fall's pop-up rally in Ocean City, Delegate Wayne Hartman witnessed assaults and disrespectful acts toward police…
SNOW HILL – As COVID-19 vaccine demand continues to outpace supply, Worcester County residents are advised to keep checking the state's website for available clinics.The Worcester County Health Department has been inundated in recent weeks with queries from people interested in getting vaccinated. Currently Maryland is in Phase 1B of its vaccine program and is…