Schell Brothers Partnership

LEWES — Schell Brothers is partnering with Beebe Medical Foundation to spread kudos throughout the medical community during the month of January.

Beebe team members and the community will have the opportunity to grant kudos and show gratitude for Beebe heroes through the Project Kudos Powered by Schell Brothers program.

Project Kudos is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to our local healthcare heroes by giving them kudos via social media. For each kudos received by Beebe Healthcare Heroes, Schell Brothers will donate $1 to Beebe.

Each kudos on social media must be tagged @beebemedicalfoundation and @projectkudospoweredbyschellbrothers in order to count towards the donation.

In January 2020, Schell Brothers started the Kudos for a Cause Campaign. Each month they partner with a different charity to help spread happiness and raise money for a non-profit organization. Schell Brothers is harnessing the power of social media to make people feel awesome by doing good. In addition, for each kudos they will place a pinwheel at Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as a visual reminder and thank you for the hard work and dedication of Team Beebe in our community.

“Project Kudos is excited to spread our message of positivity and support local charities in 2021. We are thrilled to be partnering with Beebe in January and are excited about their mission, their expansion plans, and their commitment to community,” said Alyssa Titus, Marketing Director Schell Brothers.

In addition to creating your own kudos post, you can give kudos to Beebe Heroes by commenting under the posts related to the campaign on Facebook and Instagram or by filling out a digital sticker (projectkudos.com) and sharing it on your page.

“We are so honored and excited to partner with Schell Brothers to spread kudos to our team members. Our Beebe Heroes have been working tirelessly to keep our community healthy and safe throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our community and fellow civic organizations for the support and compassion they’ve

Practice Adds Physician

SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) has announced the addition of Dr. Anthony Falvello as the newest provider at POA.

Falvello brings over 10 years of orthopaedic excellence to the practice and will enhance accessibility to quality orthopaedic care specifically in Sussex County. Falvello will be serving the Southern Delaware communities with POA offices located in Seaford and Millsboro and provide patients with an unmatched orthopaedic experience for a wide range of injuries and conditions.

Falvello specializes in total hip and knee joint arthroplasty, orthopaedic trauma as well as general orthopaedics. Falvello performs direct anterior total hip arthroplasty and focuses on narcotic sparing as well as rapid recovery hip and knee replacements. Falvello will also be on staff at TidalHealth Nanticoke and performing on call services as well as orthopaedic surgical services.

Falvello completed a Bachelor of Science at the Pennsylvania State University and his Medical Doctorate at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Falvello selected UPMC Pinnacle Health Systems for a residency in Orthopaedic Surgery where he also held position of Co-Chief Resident. He had additional training in Orthopaedic Trauma and Foot and Ankle at Hershey Medical Center as well as Pediatric Orthopaedics at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Falvello resides in Sussex County and is proud to continue to serve the community in which he lives. With Falvello’s addition, POA continues to deliver unrivaled patient care here locally, as well as provide greater accessibility for all orthopaedic needs.

Falvello is accepting new patients and travels to Seaford and Millsboro, Del. offices.

Financial Officer Appointed

SALISBURY –– SHORE UP! Inc. has announced the appointment of Elmira Whittington-Brown to serve as chief financial officer for the Community Action Agency.

A native of Crisfield, Md., Brown has worked over 30 years in the field, with all of her experience gained at SHORE UP! She replaces former administrator of fiscal management, Bruce Wharton, who passed away July 2020 after a 41-year tenure with the agency. Brown worked in an interim capacity until her official appointment.

“After 34 years at SHORE UP!, Elmira has demonstrated her knowledge of Fiscal Management, as well as her fervor for the agency and the community we serve,” said Executive Director Freddy L. Mitchell. “She learned from a seasoned professional, and I have no doubt she will continue her diligent work ethic in this new capacity.”

The Norfolk State University graduate began working with SHORE UP! in 1986 as a fiscal office manager and has assumed every position in the fiscal office since that time.