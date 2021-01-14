ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Single Lambs looking for romance could find Cupid especially accommodating this week. Paired partners also find their relationships benefiting from the chubby cherub’s attention.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Keep your keen Bull’s eye focused on your target, and shake off any attempt to turn your attention elsewhere. You should get some news later in the week that might answer some questions.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your early enthusiasm for a project might have been somewhat premature. Although you feel positive about it, you might need more information in order to make an informed decision.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Taking on a new responsibility might seem like the politically correct thing to do. But even with the promise of support, was it the wisest? Consider reassessing your upcoming decision.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Apply yourself to completing your task despite all the distractions that might be interfering with your work. Then reward yourself with a weekend of fun shared with people who are close to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A business agreement from the past might need to be looked at again. Use this unexpected development to check out other matters related to it. A weekend venture proves to be rewarding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Don’t ignore that uneasy feeling about making a commitment. It could be a case of understandably cold feet, or a warning that something isn’t as right as it should be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A colleague could be more supporting of one of your efforts. But it’s up to you to make the case for it, and that could mean opening up a secret or two, which might be a problem for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Expect some good news about a relative you’ve been worried about. But don’t expect the full story to be told — at least not yet. A workplace matter might face shifting priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Despite some anxious moments, you could have good reason to be pleased with how things are turning out. An end-of-the-week call might hold some interesting information.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A long-overdue expression of appreciation could be offered soon. But admit it: You never really expected it would happen, right? Meanwhile, keep your weekend options open.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It’s a good time to dive right into a new challenge, whether it’s learning a computer app, or how to drive a stick shift, or making a new friend. Whatever it is, good luck.

BORN THIS WEEK: You see the wisdom in honesty, and you help others appreciate your vision.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.