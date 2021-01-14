Council Supports Downtown Park Redevelopment Concept OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week signed off on conceptual plans to redevelop the downtown recreation complex, which will likely be done in phases over multiple years, although there could be tweaks in the final version.During Tuesday’s meeting, Recreation and Parks Director Susan Petito and consultant Tom McGilloway of Mahan Rykeil Associates presented to… Read more »

Report Details Resort’s Grim Bus Ridership Numbers OCEAN CITY — As expected, municipal bus ridership in Ocean City took a huge hit last year due to the state restrictions and the public’s reticence for enclosed tight spaces, but the losses were offset somewhat by decreases in expenses.The Ocean City Transportation Committee had before it on Tuesday an overview of ridership, revenue and… Read more »

No Immediate Urgency To Raise Room Tax In Ocean City OCEAN CITY — A proposal to immediately raise the town’s room tax by a half-a-percentage point got little traction on Tuesday, although resort officials did agree to make a plan and begin the process for the future.On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council discussed a potential room tax hike. After an often-fierce debate, the council in… Read more »