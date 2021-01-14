Things I Like – January 15, 2021

by

Mondays after a Ravens win

When the last Christmas decoration is put away

Learning something new about the area

Teacher who show how much they care

Stepping into a warm house on a cold day

Randomly bumping into a friend in an unexpected place

Remote start on an early morning

Proud wearers of eye glasses

Working outside without my phone

Warm peanuts

A night fog

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.