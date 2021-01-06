Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — There was some closure this week in the incident involving a deceased body recovered from the beach at 14th Street in October after the autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide.

The Ocean City Police Department on Wednesday announced the case was closed after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as a suicide. OCPD detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the deceased and determined there was no evidence of a criminal event during their portion of the investigation. The deceased was a 76-year-old Ocean City man.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ocean City Public Works crews, who were surveying the beach due to a recent oil spill in neighboring Delaware, reported discovering the deceased body of an adult male in the surf off 14th Street. Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives with the Criminal Enforcement Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began an investigation at the scene to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Access to the beach in that area was closed off for four hours while the investigation continued. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later that afternoon for an autopsy.