Things I Like – December 4, 2020

by

Spotting a rainbow while driving

 People who lead by example

A black-and-white business card

A well-organized garage

One-hour fog delays (not two)

Reading about the stock market each day

How long a pot of chili lasts

All the houses in Berlin decorated for the holidays

Warming up my wife’s car in the morning

Court case documentaries

Acoustic versions of songs

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.