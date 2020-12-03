Perfect Face Day Spa Holds 24th Successful Pamper For Charity Fundraiser

Despite a challenging year, A Perfect Face Day Spa was still able to hold a successful Pamper for Charity fundraiser for the 24th year. Above, owner Carol Withers presents a $5,000 check to the American Cancer Society’s Mary Bellis. Withers thanked her customers and the supportive community who made the fundraiser a success. Submitted Photos