Operators Dawn and Nathan Gears are pictured with some of their premium CBD products.

BERLIN – A new Berlin business aims to educate the community regarding the many uses of CBD oil.

Delmarva Health thru CBD opened earlier this year in the Healing Arts Center of the Eastern Shore. Business owners Nathan and Dawn Gears hope the store will provide area residents with access to and information about premium CBD products.

“Our vision has always been we wanted not only to sell CBD but to educate the community about CBD,” Dawn Gears said. “There are so many misconceptions.”

CBD, short for cannabidiol, has been growing in popularity in recent years as proponents use the product for insomnia, depression, pain and anxiety, among other things. Nathan Gears created Delmarva Health thru CBD after using CBD products himself. After launching the store in a small room within the Healing Arts Center—which is located on Franklin Avenue just east of Route 113—in February he moved the shop to a larger space within the center this summer. He and his wife are certified CBD consultants.

The expanded space now offers a wide variety of CBD products. The store sells four types of oils—isolates, broad spectrum, full spectrum and water soluble—as well as edibles, topicals and even CBD infused sparkling water. There are lip balms, chocolate bars and even pet care products. The shop also sells Willie Nelson’s coffee line.

“As far as I know we’re the only ones on the Eastern Shore who carry that,” Nathan Gears said. “It’s really good.”

The store also has a full line of CBG, CBN and Delta 8 Cannabinoids which come in oils, edibles and inhalables.

“We are always looking for unique quality products,” Dawn Gears said. “We have also come out with our own product line, Wayward Gear. We started with a topical Wayward Joint and Muscle and also we have our own Wayward Flower Merlot. We are currently looking into creating other products that are different from what is available now. We hope to educate the community on the endocannabinoid system and how CBD and other cannabinoids can play a part in this system.”

The couple has been careful to stock the store only with the best CBD products out there and everything has been third-party lab tested.

“We’re very choosy on what companies we bring in,” Dawn Gears said.

Her husband agreed.

“We’re not trying to sell you everything, we’re trying to sell you the best,” he said. “Most of these are my own picks.”

The Gears believe what makes Delmarva Health thru CBD unique is that they are just as interested in educating the community regarding CBD as they are in selling their products. They talk to their customers about what sort of issues they have and what products could help. They also provide detailed information regarding the various types of oils and the differences between them. They even check in with customers via text or email to see how a new product is working out for them.

“We guide them to the oils that are going to be good for them,” Dawn Gears said. “People say they learn something new every time they come in.”

Her husband pointed out that they didn’t just push the strongest products on people.

“Our motto is to go low and slow,” Dawn Gears agreed.

Nathan Gears, who grew up in the community, said keeping customers happy was a priority for him.

“We want people to have a good experience,” he said. “We’re locals. You’ve got to treat people right or you’re not going to stay in business.”

For more information on the shop or to set up an appointment, call 410-650-2292 or visit delmarvahealththrucbd.com.